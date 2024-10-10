Outcome of Board Meeting Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course. The Postal Ballot Notice along with the e-voting instructions shall be sent only through e-mail to those shareholders who hold shares as on the cut-off date Friday 22 March 2024 and whose email address is registered with the Companys RTA/ Depository Participants (DP). Notice of the Record date for Sub-Division/ Split of Shars. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD (541143) RECORD DATE 24.05.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 24/05/2024 DR-637/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE171Z01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 24/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.04.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 24, 2024. Symbol BDL Company Name Bharat Dynamics Limited New ISIN INE171Z01026 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 24, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 14.05.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240503-7 dated May 03, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BHARAT DYNAMICS LTD (541143) New ISIN No. INE171Z01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 24-05-2024 (DR- 637/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)