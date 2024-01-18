Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each and Rs. 2/- per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (paid-up value Rs.1.25/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each