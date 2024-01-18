|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|2
|160
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each and Rs. 2/- per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (paid-up value Rs.1.25/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each
