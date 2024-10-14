iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd AGM

Aug 5, 2017|01:14:12 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The above is also uploaded on the Companys website viz. www.bombaypotteries.com and the portal of the stock exchange, where the securities of the Company are listed. You are requested to kindly take the same on your records. Thanking you, For Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 51(2) read with Part B of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, attached herewith is the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 30 , 2024. Thanking you, For Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)

Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd: Related News

