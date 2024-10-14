|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The above is also uploaded on the Companys website viz. www.bombaypotteries.com and the portal of the stock exchange, where the securities of the Company are listed. You are requested to kindly take the same on your records. Thanking you, For Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 51(2) read with Part B of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, attached herewith is the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 30 , 2024. Thanking you, For Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.