Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the Board of directors of Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd will be held at the registered office of the Company situates at 11 Happy Home 244 Waterfield Road Bandra West Mumbai - 400 050. on Thursday the 14th November 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on records the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14 November, 2024 (i.e., today), inter-alia, considered-and approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended. 30.09:2024, as per the regulation 33 of SEBI [LODR] along with the Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditor of the company M/s Agarwal lyer and Associates., Chartered Accountants. The above have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to submit Notice of the 90th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the record of the stock exchanges.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice to pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bombay Potteries & Ties Limited will be held at the Registered office of the Company situated at 11 Happy Home 244 Waterfield Road bandra (West) Mumbai 400050 on Friday the 09th August 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 For Bombay Potteries & Tiles Ltd Manoj Vasudev Wadhwa This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 09th August, 2024 (i.e., today), considered and approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024, as per the regulation 33 of SEBI [LODR] along with the Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditor of the company M/s Agarwal Iyer and Associates., Chartered Accountants. The above have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

BOMBAY POTTERIES & TILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Notice pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Bombay Potteries & Tiles Limited will be held at the registered office of the Company situated at 11 Happy Home 244 Waterfield Road Bandra West Mumbai - 400050. on Wednesday the 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Sir, This is with reference to our letter dated May 13, 2024 informing about the Board meeting scheduled on May 22, 2024. The Board of directors of Bombay Potteries & Tiled Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 at 11, Happy Home, 244, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai - 400 050., has inter alia pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (listing regulations), considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) as per IndAS along with the Auditors Report is enclosed herewith. We would like to state that Agarwal Iyer & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Statement. The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 15:30 p.m. IST on May 22, 2024 and concluded at 16:25 p.m. IST on May 22, 2024. Kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024