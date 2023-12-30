4. Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 31 January, 2024 at 12:30 PM at 24, Suwernapuri Soceity, Chikuwadi, Near Jetalpur Road, Alkapuri, Vadodara 390007 through VC/OAVM 5. To fix cutoff date for the purpose of remote E-voting as 25 January, 2024 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer Mr. Devesh Pathak, PCS Kindly take the same in your records. Thanking You. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Newspaper Advertisement for Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held through VC/OAVM published in English and Vernacular language on 30 December, 2023 in Business Standard (English) and Vadodara Samachar (Gujarati) respectively. Kindly take the same in your records. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023) Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday 26 January, 2024 to Wednesday, 31 January, 2024 for taking records of the Members of the Company for the purpose of EGM scheduled on 31 January, 2024. Kindly take the same your records. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/01/2024) Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find the enclosed Newspaper Advertisement. Kindly take the same in your records. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2024) Proceedings of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Dear Sir/Maam, We herewith submit voting results of EGM of the Company held on 31 January, 2024 alongwith Scrutinizer Report. You are requested to kindly take above information in your records. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)