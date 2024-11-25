iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Ltd Results

5,786
(6.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

BSE CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

BSE: Related News

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

BSE introduces F&O contracts for 43 stocks; counter gains ~4%

25 Nov 2024|02:17 PM

BSE's intention to broaden its F&O products is consistent with its objective to boost investor involvement and market depth.

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

BSE logs a three-fold jump in Q2 net profit to ₹347 Crore

13 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company observed reduced staff expenses and regulatory contributions, as well as a significant 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

BSE stock jumps 7.9% post SEBI Futures and Options curb

31 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

At 1:04 p.m., BSE shares were trading at ₹2,599.75 on the NSE. Volumes in the counter were also high, with 12 lakh shares changing hands.

