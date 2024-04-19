Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 13th April 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the matters as attached. Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/04/2024) Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/05/2024) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Canarys Automations Limited was held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to conduct the business mentioned in the EGM Notice dated 13th April, 2024 and concluded at 11.40 A.M.We are enclosing the proceedings of the EGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI Listing Regulations. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024) Extra Ordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) of members of Canarys Automations Limited was held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 11.30 A.M through Video Conferencing ( VC )/ Other Audio Visual Means ( OAVM ) facility.In this regard, we hereby submit the following:i. Details of the Voting Results of the aforesaid EGM pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on special resolution specified in the EGM notice dated 13th April, 2024. The detailed voting results consolidating the results of remote e-voting with the results of e-voting during the EGM is enclosed as Annexure-I.ii. Scrutinizer Report dated 13th May, 2024 in compliance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014 as Annexure-II (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)