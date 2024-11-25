|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Jul 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|It may further be noted that, the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from August 14, 2024 to August 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM as mentioned above.
Invest wise with Expert advice
