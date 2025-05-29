Board Meeting 29 May 2025 23 May 2025

Chase Bright Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate to you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 via audio-visual means to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Result for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st April 2025 to 2nd June 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company (the concerned persons) for the aforesaid purposes. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2025, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. The Results along with the Audit Report, declaration on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report are attached for records. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate to you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 12th February 2025 via audio-visual means to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st January 2025 to 14th February 2025 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company (the concerned persons) for the aforesaid purposes. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Outcome of the board meeting including the financials and the limited review report for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate to you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 via audio-visual means to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st October 2024 to 18th November 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company (the concerned persons) for the aforesaid purposes. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on November 14, 2024 the Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Results along with the Limited Review Report, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 are attached for records. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

CHASE BRIGHT STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate to you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 21st September 2024 via audio-visual means for change in KMP. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st July 2024 to 24th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Promoters / Directors / Officers / Designated Employees of the Company (the concerned persons) for the aforesaid purposes. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e. on September 21, 2024, has approved and noted the following; 1. Resignation of Smt Sampada Sakpal as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 21st September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr Franklin Tavares as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 21st September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 11:30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024