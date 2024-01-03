Ciba India Ltd merged Management Discussions

Ciba India Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
CIBA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure:
The chemical industry in India comprises approximately basic chemicals -
60%, specialty chemicals - 25%, and fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals -
20%. This industry is the 12th largest in the world and 3rd largest in
Asia. It constitutes around 15% of Indias manufacturing capacity.
Your Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of
specialty chemicals and in commoditized products. The Company serves a
number of major industries and markets such as paper, plastics, inks and
printing, packaging, paints, petrochemicals, automotive, construction,
electronics, water treatment, agriculture, mining, extraction, and home and
personal care. Our products improve the quality, functionality and the
appearance of plastics, coatings and paper, protect people and objects from
UV light, enhance the look and feel of home and personal care products,
also provide skin and oral hygiene, and support industries to recycle,
clean and save water. Our business segments offer integrated solutions to
our customers, following a tailored approach to individual customers
needs.
The markets for specialty chemicals products are highly competitive and
unpredictable with the entry of local and overseas producers. The global
economic downturn and the consequent severe recession which started in the
second half of the financial year under review, began to take effect in
many of our customers markets and its severity has become clear. It is a
difficult time for the chemical industry and the priority is to ensure that
the businesses survive the downturn in the best possible shape.
Operating Results:
Sales turnover for the financial year under review was up by 8% to Rs. 5063
million, as against a turnover of Rs. 4682 million of the previous year.
Domestic turnover has increased by 4% to Rs. 4148 million from Rs. 3976
million. Exports have increased by 30% to Rs. 915 million from Rs. 706
million. Profit after tax stood at Rs. 191 million as against Rs. 193
million of the previous year. On the backdrop of the global economic
downturn witnessed since the second half of the financial year under
review, the severe recession and competitive business environment, the
performance of your Company is considered satisfactory.
Business Segment Performance:
The business segments comprise the Specialty Chemicals Segment and Other
Segments. The Specialty Chemicals Segment includes additives, coating
effects chemicals, water treatment and paper treatment chemicals, home &
fabric care chemicals and personal care chemicals. Other Segments
represents manufacturing under contract and sourcing of products for
exports.
Sales of additives were down by 6% to Rs. 2032 million from Rs. 2153
million of the previous year. Domestic sales were down by 17% to Rs. 1338
million from Rs. 1609 million whereas exports increased by 27% to Rs. 694
million from Rs. 545 million of the previous year. Lower domestic sales
were on account of lower take-off by a major customer due to temporary
closure of their EOU production site, product shortage, stiff competition
and overall slowdown in the market. Increase in selling prices, wherever
possible, partially offset volume loss on sales.
New polymer products have shown growth potential. The outlook for the
polymer industry seems to be encouraging with additional polymer capacities
being lined up by existing customers as well as entry of PSUs in the
polymer business. This is expected to open up additional demand and
opportunity for polymer additives. With the economic downturn, the
automotive and related industries witnessed a slowdown in the second half
of 2008-09, resulting in lower demand for lubricant additives. Introduction
of new products in the metal working fluid area has somewhat compensated
for the lower demand and could partly sustain sales levels. Home and
Personal Care business continued the growth momentum in fabric care,
colorants and stabilizers, and UV absorbers. This trend is expected to
continue with the consistent growth in the Indian FMCC sector.
Sales of Coating Effects chemicals have increased by 20% to Rs. 1748
million from Rs. 1462 million of the previous year. Domestic sales have
gone up by 17% to Rs. 1548 million from Rs. 1326 million. Exports were up
by 47% to Rs. 200 million from Rs. 136 million of the previous year.
Business Lines Paints & Coatings and Inks & Printing achieved double digit
growth, however, Business Lines Plastics and Electronic Materials witnessed
marginal negative growth. Business Line Paints & Coatings took full
advantage of the opportunity of the lead free wave in the paint industry by
offering environment friendly solutions/products. We expect to further
strengthen our position in the architectural and industrial segments.
Business Line Inks & Printing has been successful in changing the product
mix and good sales in niche areas like ink jet printing and security inks
has resulted in profitable sales growth. Business Line Electronic Materials
has recorded steady sales during the year.
Growth in domestic sales is expected to continue in spite of the global
slowdown of the economy. However exports will be lower due to weak global
markets.
Sales of Water & Paper Treatment chemicals were up by 21% to Rs. 1275
million from Rs. 1058 million of the previous year. Domestic sales have
gone up by 21% to Rs. 1262 million from Rs. 1041 million of the previous
year. Exports continue to remain insignificant and were down by 19% to
Rs.13 million from Rs. 16 million.
Sales growth has been driven largely by the paper treatment chemicals due
to price increase and the new business gained on new paper machines and
projects. The markets faced difficult times with unprecedented price
increases in raw materials across all products. Polymers, dyes, fluorescent
whitening agents and binders for paper coating were impacted heavily due to
the extreme shortage of key raw materials causing a demand supply
imbalance. The growth in water treatment chemicals was largely from water
solution polymers. The demand for heavy duty polymers increased in
specialized applications. Sales to the agriculture sector were impacted due
to extreme shortage of chelates causing supply gaps. Detergents and Hygiene
sales were lower due to product shortages and supply gaps.
Revenue from sourcing activities was Rs. 8 million as against Rs. 9 million
of the previous year.
Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance and Cash Flow
Analysis:
Net sales increased by 8% to Rs. 5063 million compared to Rs. 4682 million
of the previous year. Operating profit before tax was down by 5% to Rs. 303
million compared to Rs. 318 million of the previous year, partially due to
foreign exchange loss. The net cash flow generated by operating activities
was Rs. 76 million compared to Rs. 236 million during the previous year. An
amount of Rs. 218 million was generated by investing activities mainly on
account of refund of inter corporate deposits and proceeds from sale of
investment in subsidiary company.
Outlook:
The Indian economy has grown at 6.7% of GDP in 2008-09, in the year of
global economic downturn and financial meltdown against 9% of GDP in the
previous year and 5.5% of GDP projected by economists and global analysts.
Notwithstanding several challenges, particularly from the global economy,
the Indian economy remained relatively resilient. The global financial
crisis did however interrupt the growth momentum in India, despite the
strong domestic sources of growth. The industry and services sectors have
been affected more by the global economic crisis in relation to the
agriculture sector. Compared to the previous year, growth in the
infrastructure sector decelerated. Falling global output, employment and
global trade affected Indias export performance. Volatility in the
inflation outcome witnessed in 2008-09 was unprecedented.
Forecasts based on the assessment of the global economic conditions and
developments, their impact on the Indian economy as well as domestic
cyclical factors, suggest continuation of recessionary conditions and
moderation in economic activity in 2009-10.
The resounding victory of the government at the recently held general
elections promises a stable government at the center and is expected to
push forward the economic liberalization process. The economy is expected
to grow at the rate of 7-8% depending on the success of the 100-day plan of
the new government. Sectors such as construction, cement, steel,
automobiles are showing signs of revival.
As a part of the global initiative to improve operational efficiency,
Project SAP (a new ERP System) went live on August 06, 2008. Innovation and
marketing initiatives have helped drive industry and market focus.
Customers of your Company are major industry drivers. Business prospects
therefore mainly depend upon the development and the performance of such
industries. Assuming an upturn in the global and local economic and
business conditions, and a relative improvement and stability in the
industrial sector, your Company is optimistic about retaining its growth
pattern.
Opportunities and Threats:
The global economic crisis which started from the second half of 2008-09
has severely affected industrial activity and business. The business
environment becomes more challenging and competitive, and there is
continuous need to introduce innovative and better quality products to suit
the needs of the customers. Competition not only poses a threat but also
throws open new opportunities. Continuous efforts are made in the areas of
product improvement, introduction of innovative products and evolving
strategies to meet market demand as well as evaluation of new business
opportunities.
A challenging business environment, stiff competition in the market place
by the entry of overseas and local producers, increase in raw material
prices and energy cost, volatility in foreign exchange rates, changes in
preferences of consumers, uncertain demand patterns, are perceived as
threats.
Risks and Concerns:
Risks are both internal and external, some of which could be largely
anticipated, whereas others could not. Risks are an integral part of any
business and the risk profile, to a great extent, depends on the economic
and business conditions and the markets and customers we serve. Entry into
new markets, product introductions, new projects, business alliances,
marketing and distribution channels, manufacturing model, etc., carry
inherent risks. The global economic downturn, uncertain demand/supply
position, and uncertain increase in raw material prices, are matters of
concern.
A policy on Risk Assessment and Minimization Measures has been adopted by
the Company and the same is reviewed on a periodic basis in order to
recognize and reduce exposure to risks wherever possible. The Companys
Forex policy offers a natural hedge to currency exposure.
Internal Control System:
The Internal Audit Department of the Company conducts audits in accordance
with the internal audit plan as approved by the Audit Committee of the
Board.
Periodic audits are conducted in different operational and functional areas
at various locations of the Company, including its subsidiary. The
objective of such audits is to ensure adequacy of internal control systems
and processes, adherence to the Companys policies and guidelines and
compliance with applicable statutes.
These audits also determine whether adequate controls are in place to
mitigate risks. Internal Audit has a follow up process in place to verify
the implementation of recommendations made. Special audits are also
conducted as directed by the management/Audit Committee. The Group Auditors
of the Parent Company also conduct audit of certain functional and
operational areas. Subsequent to the implementation of the Project SAP (ERP
System) in August 2008, the Group Auditors of the Parent Company and the
local internal audit team conducted a post implementation review audit in
February 2009.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors inter-alia reviews the
observations made by the internal auditors on the control mechanism and the
adequacy of the internal control system, recommendations for corrective
actions and implementation thereof, compliance related matters, operations
of the Company, adherence to the laid down processes and guidelines.
Manufacturing Operations:
Manufacturing operations at the Santa Monica Works, Goa, an ISO 9001-2000
certified site, caters to all the business segments, the major being
Plastic Additives. It also manufactures textile chemicals under a toll
manufacturing arrangement. The site has consistently maintained high
quality standards, with 100% of the product batches passing the quality
parameters in the first instance. Most of the targets set for the year for
energy conservation have been met. The site has a continuous improvement
process in which various alternatives for optimum utilization of the
manufacturing facility are evaluated and put to use wherever feasible. As
part of Lean Manufacturing, 5S system in pilot areas of the site has
already been implemented and audited. This system is being gradually
rolled-out in other areas of the site to bring about increased
productivity. The site is located on land leased from Syngenta India
Limited. The lease arrangement has expired on August 31, 2008. Negotiations
with Syngenta for renewal of the lease and on site related issues are not
yet concluded, and manufacturing operations are carried on at the site. In
this regard, reference is also drawn to paragraph 4 of the Auditors Report
read with Note No. 13 in Schedule 20 - Notes to Accounts.
Manufacturing operations are also carried on at the Ankleshwar facility of
Diamond Dye-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Human Resources:
The Company continues to have harmonious and cordial relations with its
employees. Training programs and workshops are conducted on a regular basis
to enhance the skills and competency of employees. Communication at all
levels is encouraged and employees are kept well informed on key matters.
Participation of employees in various workshops and programs is encouraged
to strengthen team building.
As on March 31, 2009, the total number of employees of the Company was 209.
Environmental Protection, Health and Safety (EHS):
EHS continues to receive the highest priority in all operational and
functional areas at all locations of the Company.
The Santa Monica Works, Goa (site), complies with all statutory and local
regulations relating to EHS and also globally applicable Ciba group
guidelines on EHS.
Systematic process safety analysis, audits, periodic safety inspections are
carried out and suitable control measures adopted for ensuring safe
operations at the site. All the processes, wherever required, are backed up
by efficient scrubbing systems to take care of any fugitive emissions into
the environment. The site has a full fledged Occupational Health Centre.
The site enjoys high standards in safety and has a record of no loss time
accidents for the last nine years.
Ciba group EHS guidelines and applicable legislations on EHS are complied
with at the corporate office located at Chandivali, as also in the areas of
supply chain-warehousing, transportation and other logistic activities.
Social Responsibility and Community Development Initiatives:
As ongoing initiatives, the Santa Monica Works (SMW), Coa, supports a
number of community development and social welfare programs, and is
committed to maintain healthy and cordial relations with its neighborhood.
Underprivileged children of the neighboring Government Primary School are
provided uniforms, books, all weather shoes and transportation facilities
for their study tours. SMW supports the Polio Eradication Programme of the
Central Government in the neighboring villages. Around a dozen, local,
unemployed village girls are provided help to get gainful self-employment
by sponsoring them for tailoring and embroidery classes.
SMW also fosters industry-academia interaction by guiding students from Goa
University/colleges and faculties like MBA, MCom, BBA, etc., to undergo
internship training and project work for a duration ranging from one to
three months. Last year six students were given support for their
university summer training/projects at SMW.
Cautionary Note:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may
be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and
regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be
different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future
performance and outlook.