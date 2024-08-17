Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
13.28
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
298.82
Net Worth
312.1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
691.2
635.29
659
747.5
646.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
691.2
635.29
659
747.5
646.79
Other Operating Income
0.8
2.4
0
0
0
Other Income
15.89
11.8
105.59
7.59
5.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C Newton
Company Secretary
M D Dewal
Chairman
Prasad Chandran
Additional Director
R R Nair
Additional Director
Arun Bewoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ciba India Ltd merged
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
