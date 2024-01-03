Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2009
|Sep-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
60.39%
60.39%
58.27%
58.27%
58.27%
Indian
11%
11%
11%
11%
11%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
7.3%
8.35%
8.35%
8.36%
8.36%
Non-Institutions
21.29%
20.24%
22.36%
22.35%
22.35%
Total Non-Promoter
28.6%
28.6%
30.72%
30.72%
30.72%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
