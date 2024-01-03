Ciba India Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
CIBA INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members,
Your Directors present their Fourteenth Annual Report and the Audited
Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2009.
RESULTS:
(Rupees in million)
2008-2009 2007-2008
Sales:
- Domestic Sales (net) 4148 3976
- Exports 915 706
Total 5063 4682
Operating Profit Before Tax and
Exceptional Items 303 318
Provision for Tax (Current, Deferred,
Fringe Benefit Tax and for Earlier Years) 112 125
Profit After Tax 191 193
Exceptional Items:
(i) Change in method of depreciation
(net of tax) 72
(ii) Loss on sale of investment (40) 32 -
Profit After Tax and Exceptional Items 223 193
Add: Profit & Loss Account, beginning
of the year 924 804
Available for appropriation 1147 997
Dividend:
- Proposed dividend of Rs. 3.50 per
share (2008 Rs. 3.50 per share) 46 46
- Tax on proposed dividend 8 8
Transfer to General Reserve 22 19
Balance retained in Profit & Loss
Account 1071 924
Total 1147 997
DIVIDEND:
The Directors recommend a Dividend of Rs. 3.50 per Equity Share for the
year ended March 31, 2009, on 13,280,819 fully paid-up Equity Shares of
Rs.10/- each (previous year Rs. 3.50 per Equity Share). If the recommended
dividend is approved by the Members at the forthcoming Fourteenth Annual
General Meeting, the dividend including tax thereon will absorb Rs. 54
million.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:
Industry Structure:
The chemical industry in India comprises approximately basic chemicals -
60%, specialty chemicals - 25%, and fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals -
20%. This industry is the 12th largest in the world and 3rd largest in
Asia. It constitutes around 15% of Indias manufacturing capacity.
Your Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of
specialty chemicals and in commoditized products. The Company serves a
number of major industries and markets such as paper, plastics, inks and
printing, packaging, paints, petrochemicals, automotive, construction,
electronics, water treatment, agriculture, mining, extraction, and home and
personal care. Our products improve the quality, functionality and the
appearance of plastics, coatings and paper, protect people and objects from
UV light, enhance the look and feel of home and personal care products,
also provide skin and oral hygiene, and support industries to recycle,
clean and save water. Our business segments offer integrated solutions to
our customers, following a tailored approach to individual customers
needs.
The markets for specialty chemicals products are highly competitive and
unpredictable with the entry of local and overseas producers. The global
economic downturn and the consequent severe recession which started in the
second half of the financial year under review, began to take effect in
many of our customers markets and its severity has become clear. It is a
difficult time for the chemical industry and the priority is to ensure that
the businesses survive the downturn in the best possible shape.
Operating Results:
Sales turnover for the financial year under review was up by 8% to Rs. 5063
million, as against a turnover of Rs. 4682 million of the previous year.
Domestic turnover has increased by 4% to Rs. 4148 million from Rs. 3976
million. Exports have increased by 30% to Rs. 915 million from Rs. 706
million. Profit after tax stood at Rs. 191 million as against Rs. 193
million of the previous year. On the backdrop of the global economic
downturn witnessed since the second half of the financial year under
review, the severe recession and competitive business environment, the
performance of your Company is considered satisfactory.
Business Segment Performance:
The business segments comprise the Specialty Chemicals Segment and Other
Segments. The Specialty Chemicals Segment includes additives, coating
effects chemicals, water treatment and paper treatment chemicals, home &
fabric care chemicals and personal care chemicals. Other Segments
represents manufacturing under contract and sourcing of products for
exports.
Sales of additives were down by 6% to Rs. 2032 million from Rs. 2153
million of the previous year. Domestic sales were down by 17% to Rs. 1338
million from Rs. 1609 million whereas exports increased by 27% to Rs. 694
million from Rs. 545 million of the previous year. Lower domestic sales
were on account of lower take-off by a major customer due to temporary
closure of their EOU production site, product shortage, stiff competition
and overall slowdown in the market. Increase in selling prices, wherever
possible, partially offset volume loss on sales.
New polymer products have shown growth potential. The outlook for the
polymer industry seems to be encouraging with additional polymer capacities
being lined up by existing customers as well as entry of PSUs in the
polymer business. This is expected to open up additional demand and
opportunity for polymer additives. With the economic downturn, the
automotive and related industries witnessed a slowdown in the second half
of 2008-09, resulting in lower demand for lubricant additives. Introduction
of new products in the metal working fluid area has somewhat compensated
for the lower demand and could partly sustain sales levels. Home and
Personal Care business continued the growth momentum in fabric care,
colorants and stabilizers, and UV absorbers. This trend is expected to
continue with the consistent growth in the Indian FMCC sector.
Sales of Coating Effects chemicals have increased by 20% to Rs. 1748
million from Rs. 1462 million of the previous year. Domestic sales have
gone up by 17% to Rs. 1548 million from Rs. 1326 million. Exports were up
by 47% to Rs. 200 million from Rs. 136 million of the previous year.
Business Lines Paints & Coatings and Inks & Printing achieved double digit
growth, however, Business Lines Plastics and Electronic Materials witnessed
marginal negative growth. Business Line Paints & Coatings took full
advantage of the opportunity of the lead free wave in the paint industry by
offering environment friendly solutions/products. We expect to further
strengthen our position in the architectural and industrial segments.
Business Line Inks & Printing has been successful in changing the product
mix and good sales in niche areas like ink jet printing and security inks
has resulted in profitable sales growth. Business Line Electronic Materials
has recorded steady sales during the year.
Growth in domestic sales is expected to continue in spite of the global
slowdown of the economy. However exports will be lower due to weak global
markets.
Sales of Water & Paper Treatment chemicals were up by 21% to Rs. 1275
million from Rs. 1058 million of the previous year. Domestic sales have
gone up by 21% to Rs. 1262 million from Rs. 1041 million of the previous
year. Exports continue to remain insignificant and were down by 19% to
Rs.13 million from Rs. 16 million.
Sales growth has been driven largely by the paper treatment chemicals due
to price increase and the new business gained on new paper machines and
projects. The markets faced difficult times with unprecedented price
increases in raw materials across all products. Polymers, dyes, fluorescent
whitening agents and binders for paper coating were impacted heavily due to
the extreme shortage of key raw materials causing a demand supply
imbalance. The growth in water treatment chemicals was largely from water
solution polymers. The demand for heavy duty polymers increased in
specialized applications. Sales to the agriculture sector were impacted due
to extreme shortage of chelates causing supply gaps. Detergents and Hygiene
sales were lower due to product shortages and supply gaps.
Revenue from sourcing activities was Rs. 8 million as against Rs. 9 million
of the previous year.
Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance and Cash Flow
Analysis:
Net sales increased by 8% to Rs. 5063 million compared to Rs. 4682 million
of the previous year. Operating profit before tax was down by 5% to Rs. 303
million compared to Rs. 318 million of the previous year, partially due to
foreign exchange loss. The net cash flow generated by operating activities
was Rs. 76 million compared to Rs. 236 million during the previous year. An
amount of Rs. 218 million was generated by investing activities mainly on
account of refund of inter corporate deposits and proceeds from sale of
investment in subsidiary company.
Outlook:
The Indian economy has grown at 6.7% of GDP in 2008-09, in the year of
global economic downturn and financial meltdown against 9% of GDP in the
previous year and 5.5% of GDP projected by economists and global analysts.
Notwithstanding several challenges, particularly from the global economy,
the Indian economy remained relatively resilient. The global financial
crisis did however interrupt the growth momentum in India, despite the
strong domestic sources of growth. The industry and services sectors have
been affected more by the global economic crisis in relation to the
agriculture sector. Compared to the previous year, growth in the
infrastructure sector decelerated. Falling global output, employment and
global trade affected Indias export performance. Volatility in the
inflation outcome witnessed in 2008-09 was unprecedented.
Forecasts based on the assessment of the global economic conditions and
developments, their impact on the Indian economy as well as domestic
cyclical factors, suggest continuation of recessionary conditions and
moderation in economic activity in 2009-10.
The resounding victory of the government at the recently held general
elections promises a stable government at the center and is expected to
push forward the economic liberalization process. The economy is expected
to grow at the rate of 7-8% depending on the success of the 100-day plan of
the new government. Sectors such as construction, cement, steel,
automobiles are showing signs of revival.
As a part of the global initiative to improve operational efficiency,
Project SAP (a new ERP System) went live on August 06, 2008. Innovation and
marketing initiatives have helped drive industry and market focus.
Customers of your Company are major industry drivers. Business prospects
therefore mainly depend upon the development and the performance of such
industries. Assuming an upturn in the global and local economic and
business conditions, and a relative improvement and stability in the
industrial sector, your Company is optimistic about retaining its growth
pattern.
Opportunities and Threats:
The global economic crisis which started from the second half of 2008-09
has severely affected industrial activity and business. The business
environment becomes more challenging and competitive, and there is
continuous need to introduce innovative and better quality products to suit
the needs of the customers. Competition not only poses a threat but also
throws open new opportunities. Continuous efforts are made in the areas of
product improvement, introduction of innovative products and evolving
strategies to meet market demand as well as evaluation of new business
opportunities.
A challenging business environment, stiff competition in the market place
by the entry of overseas and local producers, increase in raw material
prices and energy cost, volatility in foreign exchange rates, changes in
preferences of consumers, uncertain demand patterns, are perceived as
threats.
Risks and Concerns:
Risks are both internal and external, some of which could be largely
anticipated, whereas others could not. Risks are an integral part of any
business and the risk profile, to a great extent, depends on the economic
and business conditions and the markets and customers we serve. Entry into
new markets, product introductions, new projects, business alliances,
marketing and distribution channels, manufacturing model, etc., carry
inherent risks. The global economic downturn, uncertain demand/supply
position, and uncertain increase in raw material prices, are matters of
concern.
A policy on Risk Assessment and Minimization Measures has been adopted by
the Company and the same is reviewed on a periodic basis in order to
recognize and reduce exposure to risks wherever possible. The Companys
Forex policy offers a natural hedge to currency exposure.
Internal Control System:
The Internal Audit Department of the Company conducts audits in accordance
with the internal audit plan as approved by the Audit Committee of the
Board.
Periodic audits are conducted in different operational and functional areas
at various locations of the Company, including its subsidiary. The
objective of such audits is to ensure adequacy of internal control systems
and processes, adherence to the Companys policies and guidelines and
compliance with applicable statutes.
These audits also determine whether adequate controls are in place to
mitigate risks. Internal Audit has a follow up process in place to verify
the implementation of recommendations made. Special audits are also
conducted as directed by the management/Audit Committee. The Group Auditors
of the Parent Company also conduct audit of certain functional and
operational areas. Subsequent to the implementation of the Project SAP (ERP
System) in August 2008, the Group Auditors of the Parent Company and the
local internal audit team conducted a post implementation review audit in
February 2009.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors inter-alia reviews the
observations made by the internal auditors on the control mechanism and the
adequacy of the internal control system, recommendations for corrective
actions and implementation thereof, compliance related matters, operations
of the Company, adherence to the laid down processes and guidelines.
Manufacturing Operations:
Manufacturing operations at the Santa Monica Works, Goa, an ISO 9001-2000
certified site, caters to all the business segments, the major being
Plastic Additives. It also manufactures textile chemicals under a toll
manufacturing arrangement. The site has consistently maintained high
quality standards, with 100% of the product batches passing the quality
parameters in the first instance. Most of the targets set for the year for
energy conservation have been met. The site has a continuous improvement
process in which various alternatives for optimum utilization of the
manufacturing facility are evaluated and put to use wherever feasible. As
part of Lean Manufacturing, 5S system in pilot areas of the site has
already been implemented and audited. This system is being gradually
rolled-out in other areas of the site to bring about increased
productivity. The site is located on land leased from Syngenta India
Limited. The lease arrangement has expired on August 31, 2008. Negotiations
with Syngenta for renewal of the lease and on site related issues are not
yet concluded, and manufacturing operations are carried on at the site. In
this regard, reference is also drawn to paragraph 4 of the Auditors Report
read with Note No. 13 in Schedule 20 - Notes to Accounts.
Manufacturing operations are also carried on at the Ankleshwar facility of
Diamond Dye-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Human Resources:
The Company continues to have harmonious and cordial relations with its
employees. Training programs and workshops are conducted on a regular basis
to enhance the skills and competency of employees. Communication at all
levels is encouraged and employees are kept well informed on key matters.
Participation of employees in various workshops and programs is encouraged
to strengthen team building.
As on March 31, 2009, the total number of employees of the Company was 209.
Environmental Protection, Health and Safety (EHS):
EHS continues to receive the highest priority in all operational and
functional areas at all locations of the Company.
The Santa Monica Works, Goa (site), complies with all statutory and local
regulations relating to EHS and also globally applicable Ciba group
guidelines on EHS.
Systematic process safety analysis, audits, periodic safety inspections are
carried out and suitable control measures adopted for ensuring safe
operations at the site. All the processes, wherever required, are backed up
by efficient scrubbing systems to take care of any fugitive emissions into
the environment. The site has a full fledged Occupational Health Centre.
The site enjoys high standards in safety and has a record of no loss time
accidents for the last nine years.
Ciba group EHS guidelines and applicable legislations on EHS are complied
with at the corporate office located at Chandivali, as also in the areas of
supply chain-warehousing, transportation and other logistic activities.
Social Responsibility and Community Development Initiatives:
As ongoing initiatives, the Santa Monica Works (SMW), Coa, supports a
number of community development and social welfare programs, and is
committed to maintain healthy and cordial relations with its neighborhood.
Underprivileged children of the neighboring Government Primary School are
provided uniforms, books, all weather shoes and transportation facilities
for their study tours. SMW supports the Polio Eradication Programme of the
Central Government in the neighboring villages. Around a dozen, local,
unemployed village girls are provided help to get gainful self-employment
by sponsoring them for tailoring and embroidery classes.
SMW also fosters industry-academia interaction by guiding students from Goa
University/colleges and faculties like MBA, MCom, BBA, etc., to undergo
internship training and project work for a duration ranging from one to
three months. Last year six students were given support for their
university summer training/projects at SMW.
Cautionary Note:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section may
be forward looking and are stated as required by applicable laws and
regulations. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be
different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future
performance and outlook.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES:
Diamond Dye-Chem Limited:
Sales turnover for the financial year under review was up by 12% to Rs.1790
million as against Rs. 1592 million of the previous year. Domestic sales
were up by 31% to Rs. 495 million as against Rs. 379 million of the
previous year. Exports were marginally up by 7% to Rs. 1295 million from
Rs. 1213 million of the previous year. Domestic sales and exports of
Optical Brightening Agents have gone up in both the Business Lines, Paper
and Detergents, as compared to the previous year. However, exports of Color
Formers were lower at Rs. 316 million as against Rs. 392 million of the
previous year due to the global economic downturn and recessionary
conditions which led to lower demand in the second half of the financial
year under review.
Profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2009, stood at Rs.118 million
as against Rs. 124 million of the previous year. The decline in profit was
due to a steep increase in raw material prices on account of rising crude
oil prices in the first half of the year under review and increase in
energy costs. Due to erratic supplies, gas was replaced by costly high
speed diesel. In order to conserve resources, the Directors of Diamond Dye-
Chem Limited (DDL) have not recommended a dividend for the financial year
ended March 31, 2009.
Expansion of the whiteners capacity of the existing plant was completed
during the year. Environment protection continues to receive the highest
priority, with an intensive focus on behavioral aspects of safety and
safety management. There were no loss time accidents during the year under
review. Periodic EHS audits were conducted at the Ankleshwar Site. As a
part of the global initiative to improve operational efficiency, Project
SAP (new ERP System) went live on August 06, 2008.
The Report and Accounts of DDL are annexed to this Report along with the
statement pursuant to Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956. However, in
the context of mandatory requirements to present Consolidated Accounts,
which provides Members with a consolidated position of the Company,
including its subsidiary, namely DDL, at the first instance, Members are
being provided with the Report and Accounts of the Company treating these
as abridged Accounts as contemplated by Section 219 of the Companies Act,
1956. Members desirous of receiving the full Report and Accounts of DDL
will be provided the same on receipt of a written request from them. This
will help in achieving considerable cost saving in connection with the
printing and mailing of the Report and Accounts.
Divestment of shares held in Virchow Drugs Limited:
Your Company held 8,326,531 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/-
representing 51% of the paid-up share capital of Virchow Drugs Limited
(Virchow) - a Joint Venture Company. Virchow was in the business of
manufacture of an antimicrobial agent Triclosan at its Hyderabad
facility. Increase in raw material costs, continuous weak demand, reduction
in sales and consequently lower capacity utilization had substantially
affected business. As reported last year the net profit shrunk to Rs.2
million as against Rs. 28 million in the previous year 2006-07. Demand
contraction for the product Triclosan manufactured by Virchow and non-
fruition of orders for anticipated new applications of Triclosan have
adversely affected the operations of Virchow, with no visible improvement
foreseen in the near future. The Company therefore came to the conclusion
that to exit from Virchow would be the only option. By mutual consent the
Company exited from Virchow from March 31, 2009, by termination of the JV
agreement with the JV Partner (Virchow Group, Hyderabad) by sale of the
Companys aforesaid shareholding @ Rs. 5.13 per equity share, aggregating
to Rs. 42.71 million approximately, to the designated nominees of the JV
Partner.
Open Offer of BASF to the shareholders of Ciba, Switzerland, and Ciba
India:
On September 15, 2008, BASF made a public tender offer to acquire all
publicly held shares in Ciba Holding Inc., Switzerland (Ciba), the Parent
Company of your Company, at a price of CHF 50 in cash per share. The Board
of Directors of Ciba recommended shareholders to accept the offer. The
acquisition was completed on April 09, 2009, by BASF holding 95.8% shares
of Ciba.
Following the acquisition of Ciba shares, on April 10, 2009, a Public
Announcement of Open Offer pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations,
1997, for acquisition of 2,656,164 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully
paid up being 20% of the voting capital at a cash price of Rs. 237.13 per
equity share was made to the public shareholders of the Company by BASF. In
terms of the said public announcement, the offer opened on June 04, 2009,
and will close on June 23, 2009.
DIRECTORS:
In accordance with Article 107 of the Articles of Association of the
Company, Mr. J.S. Bilimoria is liable to retire by rotation and, being
eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.
Mr. A. Kappeler resigned as a Director of the Company effective October 01,
2008. The Board places on record its appreciation of the invaluable
contribution made, and the guidance provided by Mr. Kappeler during his
tenure as a Member of the Board.
At the Board meeting held on October 23, 2008, Mr. K. Kohler was appointed
as a Director of the Company with effect from November 01, 2008, in the
casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Mr. Kappeler. Mr. Kohler holds
office only up to the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting
pursuant to Section 262 of the Companies Act, 1956, and Article 109 of the
Articles of Association of the Company. Notice has been received from a
Member signifying his intention to propose Mr. Kohler as a candidate for
the office of Director.
The tenure of Mr. C. Newton as Managing Director of the Company would be
expiring on August 31, 2009. At the meeting of the Board of Directors of
the Company held on June 11, 2009, Mr. Newton was re-appointed as the
Managing Director of the Company for a period of one year commencing from
September 01, 2009, to August 31, 2010 (both days inclusive).
Proposals for appointing Mr. J.S. Bilimoria and Mr. K. Kohler as Directors
of the Company and Mr. Newton as the Managing Director of the Company are
placed for the approval of the Members.
None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified under Section 274(1)
(g) of the Companies Act, 1956. As required by the law, this fact has been
reported in the Auditors Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information
and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following
statement in terms of Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956:
(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March
31, 2009, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with
proper explanation relating to material departures, if any.
(ii) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Note 2 of Schedule 20 to
the Accounts have been selected and applied consistently and made
judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a
true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the
financial year ended March 31, 2009, and of the profit of the Company for
that year.
(iii) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
(iv) that the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2009, have been
prepared on a going concern basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A detailed report on Corporate Governance is given as part of the Annual
Report along with the Statutory Auditors certificate on its compliance.
The Company is in full compliance with the requirements and the disclosures
that have to be made in this regard.
AUDITORS:
S.R. Batliboi & Co., Chartered Accountants, who are the Statutory Auditors
of the Company, hold office, in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), up to the conclusion of the forthcoming
Annual General Meeting (AGM). They have communicated their inability to
continue as Auditors of the Company and as such are not seeking re-
appointment at the forthcoming AGM. The Company has received special notice
from a Member of the Company in terms of Section 190 read with Section 225
of the Act, signifying his intention to propose the appointment of BSR &
Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company from
the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM.
BSR & Co., have also expressed their willingness to act as Auditors of the
Company, if appointed, and have confirmed their eligibility. Members are
requested to appoint BSR & Co., as the Statutory Auditors of the Company
from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM until the conclusion of next AGM
at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors of the
Company.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
Information required under Section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956,
read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, with respect to conservation of energy,
technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is annexed
hereto and forms part of this Report.
PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES:
Information as per Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with
Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, forms part of this
Report. However, as per the provisions of Section 219 (1) (b) (iv) of the
Companies Act, 1956, the Report and the Accounts are being sent to all
Members excluding the statement of particulars of employees under Section
217 (2A). Any Member, interested in obtaining a copy of this statement, may
write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Pursuant to Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement with the Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited, consolidated financial statements have been prepared in
accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standard 21 on Consolidated
Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of
India. The audited consolidated financial statements form part of this
Annual Report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Directors thank employees at all levels for their dedicated efforts and
contribution in achieving overall satisfactory results despite the global
economic crisis, uncertainties in the industry and a challenging business
environment. They also express their grateful appreciation for the support
and encouragement received from Ciba, Switzerland.
The Directors take this opportunity to express their appreciation for the
support and cooperation received from customers, vendors, shareholders,
banks, and the society at large.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place : Mumbai J.S. Bilimoria
Date : June 11, 2009 Chairman
Annexure to the Report of the Board of Directors Conservation of Energy:
FORM A:
Disclosure of particulars in respect of Conservation of Energy:
A. Power and Fuel Consumption:
2008-2009 2007-2008
1. Electricity:
a. Purchased Units (Kwh) 2911164 3678329
Total Amount (Rs.) 27,443,067 30,573,772
Average Rate/Unit (Rs.) 9.43 8.31
b. Own Generation:
Generated Units (Kwh) 12566 30120
Total Amount (Rs.) 947,451 487,302
Average Rate/Unit (Rs.) 75.39 16.18
Coal N.A. N.A.
Furnace Oil N.A. N.A.
Others/Internal Generation N.A. N.A.
B. Consumption per unit of production:
The Company manufactures a wide variety of products. The products before
reaching the finishing stage pass through various operations. It is,
therefore, not feasible to furnish the information in respect of
consumption per unit of production.
FORM B:
Disclosure of Particulars with respect to Technology Absorption:
Research and Development (R&D):
The Company is not. carrying on any R&D activities and as stated in the
past reports, the said activity is being carried on by one of the Ciba
Group Companies, namely, Ciba Research (India) Private Limited.
Technology Absorption, Adaptation, Innovation and Benefits derived
therefrom:
Efforts made towards adaptation and absorption of technology and innovation
and benefits derived therefrom are as under:
- As an ongoing process, efforts are made and an evaluation exercise is
being carried out for introduction of innovative technology in the areas of
manufacturing process, product development, plant utilization, quality
control systems, environment protection, health and safety, energy
conservation, optimum consumption of utilities, etc.
- Benefits derived - improvement in quality and performance of existing
products, introduction of new and innovative products, high standards in
the areas of environment protection, health and safety, increase in
productivity and efficiency, optimum utilization of plant, conservation and
optimum use of energy and utilities, etc.
- Technology has been adapted and absorbed wherever feasible to suit the
local conditions.
Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
Details of earnings in foreign exchange and expenditure in foreign exchange
are given in the Note 11(k) & (i) of Schedule 20 to the Accounts.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place : Mumbai J.S. Bilimoria
Date : June 11, 2009 Chairman