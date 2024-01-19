iifl-logo-icon 1
Containe Technologies Ltd EGM

98.2
(4.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Containe Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
1. Considered and approved the Revision of the size of the amount to be raised through the issuance of Equity Shares by way of Further Public Issue that was approved in Board Meeting dated 14th November 2023 and Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 12th December 2023. 2. The Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on 12th February, 2024 along with Explanatory Statements to be dispatched to the shareholders in accordance with applicable laws. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th February 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the Company to seek the approval of the members in the item as set out in the Notice of the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the summary of the proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 12th day of February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Submission of Voting results and Scrutinizers report pertaining to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 12th February 2024. Voting Results - Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report - on remote e-voting and voting by ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

