We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors today at their meeting had inter alia approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024; 2. Recommended a Final Dividend at the rate of 20% i.e., Rs. 0.40 (40 paise) on equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.