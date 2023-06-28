Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of CSL Finance Limited(the Company) scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means Please find the enclosed herewith Scanned Copies of the Newspaper Publications with respect to the Publication of the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Friday July 21, 2023 in the Business Standard (Both English and Hindi Edition). You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2023) In continuation to our intimation dated June 27, 2023 , we are submitting herewith the Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with sub-para 13 of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find enclosed herewith, the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting Please find enclosed herewith the Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for your kind reference and records. Alteration in the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.07.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) 2015, Submission of Voting Results and Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Submission of Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2023)