|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Friday, 08.03.2024 to Monday, 18.03.2024 (Both days inclusive) and cut off date will be Friday, 08.03.2024 for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of EOGM scheduled to be held on 18.03.2024 Please find enclosed Notice convening EOGM scheduled to be held on 18.03.2024 at registered office of the Company, to transact the businesses as mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve increase in the limit of Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka, Managing Director 2. To consider and approve increase in the limit of Ms. Preeti Saraogi, Director 3. To consider and approve Alteration in the main object of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosures requirements),We hereby enclose the gist of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held of 18.03.2024 Declaration of Voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
