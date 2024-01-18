The Boa rd considered and reco mmend ed a final dividend of Re. 0.20/- (2%) per equity share of Rs. 10 /- each fo r th e financial year ended 3 l st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 15 th A nnua l General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The fin al dividend, if approved, by Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the elig ible _shareholders on or before 3Qth day from the date of Annual General Meeting. For the purpose of dividend, the paid-up share capital prior to the issue of Bonus Shares would be considered.