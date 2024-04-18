|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Apr 2024
|16 May 2024
|EGM:16.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 01/2024-25 of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) According to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
