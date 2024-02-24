iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Feb 202423 Mar 2024
Approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be called and convened on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 703, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Kadiwala School, Ring Road, Surat GJ 395002. Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on February 22, 2024 is enclosed herewith. As per Regulation 30 and Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 , notice of EOGM of share holders of the Company to be held on March 23, 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) Enclosed herewith is the Copy of proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Saturday 23rd March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. Voting Result along with scrutinizer report is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024)

