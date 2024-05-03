|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Board has fixed the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, 27 May, 2024 at 03.00 PM through VC /OAVM to consider the following: EGM is schedule to be held on 27th May, 2024 at 3:00 PM through VC mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH NEWSPAPER CLIPPLINGS OF CORRIGENDUM TO EGM NOTICE. ATTACHED HEREWITH CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE CONVENING EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|EGM
|6 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Board meeting was conducted today and various agendas were approved EGM is scheduled to be held on 29 April 2024, Monday at 1:00 pm through VC. All details are attached herewith. Attached herewith Notice of EOGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH SCRUTINIZERS REPORT ATTACHED HEREWITH VOTING RESULTS OF EGM DATED 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
