The Board has fixed the Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, 27 May, 2024 at 03.00 PM through VC /OAVM to consider the following: EGM is schedule to be held on 27th May, 2024 at 3:00 PM through VC mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH NEWSPAPER CLIPPLINGS OF CORRIGENDUM TO EGM NOTICE. ATTACHED HEREWITH CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE CONVENING EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)