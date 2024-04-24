|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Apr 2024
|17 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 18th April, 2024. Submission of Notice of EGM scheduled to be held on Friday, May 17,2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024) Proceeding of 1st EGM of M/s G.K.Consultants Limited held through VC/OAVM Amendment in Memorandum and Article of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Voting Results of the 1st EGM of the company pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
