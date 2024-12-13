iifl-logo-icon 1
G R Infraprojects Ltd Results

G R Infraproject CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024
15/01/2025

G R Infraproject: Related News

GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

G R Infraprojects Secures Major Pune Ring Road and Nagpur Metro Projects

16 Oct 2024|01:00 PM

GR Infraprojects also secured a ₹903.5 Crore contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Contract for Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Viaduct

10 Oct 2024|12:07 PM

The project is being executed on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a construction timeline of 30 months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

GR Infraprojects Wins ₹903.5 Crore Nagpur Metro Phase-2 Contract

24 Sep 2024|12:39 PM

Over the past year, GR Infraprojects Ltd stock has witnessed a 36% gain, and it has gained 49% since the beginning of the current year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

