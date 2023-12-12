Board Meeting held on December 04, 2023 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal for fund raising upto to an amount of Rs. 4,20,00,000 by way on preferential basis through private placement Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015, Please find enclosed Notice of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company Scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 Voting Result of the EGM of Ganga Pharmaceuticals Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/01/2024)