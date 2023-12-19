iifl-logo-icon 1
Garg Furnace Ltd EGM

253
(1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Garg Furnace CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Dec 202315 Jan 2024
EGM:15.01.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Fixes Book Closure EGM of the Company on Monday, 15th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2023) Newspaper Publication for Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, Book Closure and Remote E-Voting Instructions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Disclosure of Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Monday 15th january, 2024 in compliance with Regulation 44 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024)

