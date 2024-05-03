|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|EGM 25/05/2024 Attached herewith the notice convening the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 attached herewith the summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 25th of May, 2024 at 01:00 PM at the Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Scrutinizer Report of the Company for the EGM held on 25th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.