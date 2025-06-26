iifl-logo
GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
GCCL Construction & Realities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended on March 31 2025 and any other matter that may be placed before the Board The Board at its meeting held on 26/06/2025 has approved the Audited Standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2025)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202522 Jan 2025
GCCL CONSTRUCTION & REALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2024 and any other matter as may be placed before the Board. The Board at its meeting held on Friday, February 7 2025 has transacted the following business: 1) according to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024.- Annexure A 2) The Board has decided to appoint M/s NH Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 131122W) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 under the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2025) The Company hereby rectifies the appointment of the Internal Auditor pursuant to the withdrawal of consent by the Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
GCCL CONSTRUCTION & REALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The un-audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor thereon; and 2) Any other business that may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 13/11/2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
GCCL CONSTRUCTION & REALITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024

