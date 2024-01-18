iifl-logo-icon 1
GEE Ltd Book Closer

134.5
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

GEE CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser21 Mar 20246 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Respected Sir/Madam, 1. The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing and shall be moderated from the registered office of the Company at Plot E-1, Road No. 7, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane, Maharashtra, 400604. The copy of the Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your perusal. 2. Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2022-23, is being sent to the shareholders through emails. Shareholders who have registered their email ids are sent the above documents through email. Please take note of the above and oblige.

GEE: Related News

No Record Found

