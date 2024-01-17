|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|4 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|This is to inform you that the 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Corporation is scheduled to be held on 27th March, 2024, in compliance with the General Regulations of the Corporation and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Notice for holding the 56th AGM of the Haryana Financial Corporation alongwith the Annual Report consisting of the audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023 and Profit & Loss Account for the year ended on that date of the Corporation for the Financial Year 2022-23. This is for your kind information and records please
