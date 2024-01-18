Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 inter-alia, transacted the following business (1) Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (2) Declared Interim Dividend of Re. 1 /- per Equity Share (i.e. 10 % on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:28 P.M.