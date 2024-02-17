EGM 11/03/2024 In continuation to the earlier Intimation dated 15th February, 2024, we want to inform you than an Extrordinary General Meetinf of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on Monday, the 11th day of March, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Video Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) We wish to inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held today i.e. 11th March, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In this regard, please find enclosed the Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results as per the applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)