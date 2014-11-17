Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
MICRO INKS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members of Micro Inks Limited on the accounts for the year ended
December 31, 2011
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MICRO INKS LIMITED (the
Company), as at December 31, 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the year ended on that date, both
annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys Management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by the
management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement
presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our
opinion.
3. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note No. 26 on
Schedule-17. The Company has investments in Hostmann-Steinberg Inc., a
wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in USA (the Subsidiary), at a
carrying value of Rs. 965.81 million (as at December 31,2010 of Rs.
965.81 million). [These figures are after writing off Rs. 1,587.86
million, in an earlier year, by utilisation of reserves in accordance with
requisite approvals]. The accumulated losses of the Subsidiary are Rs.
3,742.93 million (as at December 31, 2010 are Rs. 3,629.97 million) and
the net worth is Rs. 885.84 million (as at December 31, 2010 is Rs.
848.98 million). The Company has net outstanding of Rs. 485.81 million (as
at December 31, 2010 346.88 million) due from the Subsidiary on account
of debtors and has given corporate guarantees of Rs. 679.81 million (as at
December 31, 2010 Rs. 447.10 million) for loans given by banks to the :
Subsidiary. As represented by the Management, notwithstanding the
subsidiary being dependent on the Company j for financial support and for
the reasons stated in the said note, no provision has been made.
4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, (CARO)
issued by the Central Government of India : in terms of sub-section (4A) of
Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on : the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said
Order.
5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 4 above
and read with paragraph 3 above, we report that:
(i) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our
audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(iii) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(v) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at December 31, 2011;
(b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit of the
Company for the year ended on that date; and
(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
6. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is
disqualified as on December 31, 2011, from being appointed as a Director in
terms of Section 274(1 )(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.
For Deloitte Haskins & Sells
Chartered Accountants
(Registration No. 117366W)
Rajesh K. Hiranandani
Place: Mumbai Partner
Date : February 25, 2012 Membership No. 36920
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2011
(Referred to in paragraph 4 of our report of even date)
(i) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business/activities/result
clauses (vi), (xiii), (xrv), (xviii), (xix) and (xx) of CARO are not
applicable.
(ii) In respect of its Fixed Assets:
(a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full
particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed
assets are being physically verified by the management according to a
phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three
years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, some of
the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the
year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) The fixed assets disposed off during the year, in our opinion, do not
constitute a substantial part of the fixed assets of the Company and such
disposal has, in our opinion, not affected the going concern status of the
Company.
(iii) In respect of its Inventories:
(a) As explained to us, inventories (other than stocks lying with third
parties, in respect of which confirmations have been obtained) have been
physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable
intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to
us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has maintained proper records of the inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.
(iv) The Company has not granted or taken loans, secured or unsecured, to
or from any companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, having regard to the explanations that some of the items purchased
are of special nature and suitable alternative sources are not readily
available for obtaining comparable quotations, there is an adequate
internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the
nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory and fixed
assets and the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit,
we have not observed any major weakness in such internal control system.
(vi) In respect of contracts or arrangements entered in the register
maintained in pursuance of Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, to the
best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and
explanations given to us:
(a) The particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301
that needed to be entered in the register maintained under the said Section
have so been entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party
during the year, except for transactions where the items involved were of a
specialised nature and in the absence of any comparable prices available,
have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing
market prices at the relevant time.
(vii) In our opinion, the internal audit functions carried out during the
year by a firm of Chartered Accountants appointed by the management have
been commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its
business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials,
labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company relating to the
manufacture of resins, pursuant to the order made by the Central Government
for the maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1 )(d) of the
Companies Act, 1956, and we are of the opinion that prima-facie the
prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have,
however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to
determining whether they are accurate and complete. To the best of our
knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us,
the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records
for any other products of the Company.
(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect
of statutory dues:
(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed
statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection
Fund, Employees State insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax / Value Added Tax,
Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other
material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities
though there have been slight delays in few cases in respect of Employees
State Insurance.
(b) There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund,
investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-
tax, Sales Tax / Value Added Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty,
Excise Duty. Cess and any other material statutory dues which were in
arrears, as at December 31, 2011, for a period of more than six months from
the date they became payable.
(c) There are no disputed Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, and Cess which have not
been deposited as on December 31,2011.
Details of dues of Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty which
have not been deposited as on December 31, 2011 on account of disputes are
given below:
Disputed Income-tax liability (The Income Tax Act, 1961):
i. Rs.0.12 million for the Financial Year 1993-1994 pending with the
Assessing Officer.
ii. Rs.0.64 million for the Financial Year 1998-1999 pending with the High
Court.
iii. Rs.5.73 million for the Financial Year 2003-2004 pending with the
Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).
iv. Rs.222.60 million for the Financial Year 2006-2007 pending with the
Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
Disputed Sales Tax/Value Added Tax liability (Central Sales Tax Act, 1956
and Value Added Tax Act of various states):
i. Rs.0.34 million for the Financial Year 2004-2005 pending with the
Appellate and Revisional Board.
ii. Rs.0.37 million for the Financial Year 2006-2007 pending with the
Deputy Commissioner.
iii. Rs.0.54 million for the Financial Year 2008-2009 pending with the
Joint Commissioner (Appeals).
Disputed Central Excise (The Central Excise Act, 1944) / Service tax
liability (The Finance Act, 1994):
i. Rs. 2.11 million for the period 1999 to 2000 pending with the Custom
Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.
ii. Rs. 805.16 million for the period 2006 to 2010 pending with the Custom
Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.
iii. Rs. 0.83 million for the period 1994 to 2009 pending with the
Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals).
(x) The Company does not have accumulated losses as at the end of the
financial year covered by our audit. The Company has not incurred cash
losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the
immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. The
Company has not obtained any borrowings from financial institutions and
also has not issued any debentures.
(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has given guarantees for loans taken by one of its
subsidiaries from banks. Having regard to the explanation that the
subsidiary is wholly owned, in our opinion, the terms and conditions of the
guarantees are not prima-facie prejudicial to the interests of the Company.
(xiv) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, term loans
availed by the Company have been applied for the purposes for which the
loans were obtained.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that
funds raised on short-term basis have, prima-facie, not been used during
the year for long-term investment.
(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud
on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the year.
