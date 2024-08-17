Summary

Micro Inks Limited (MIL) is an India-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Huber group, which is an international group of companies that is focused in the manufacture and sale of printing inks, printing varnishes, damping solution additives and printing auxiliaries. The Company has two segments: inks and intermediates, and other products and services (wire enamels, ketonic resins, polyamide resins and processing income). The Companys products include offset inks, flexo and gravure inks, screen inks, metal decorating inks and coatings, special range and lamination adhesives.The Company was incorporated in November 13, 1991 as Hindustan Inksand Resins Limited and obtained certificate of commencement of business on 13 January 1992. During the 2000-2001, the company commissioned speciality flushed colours / pigments plant of 3000MT per annum and high performance Resins plant of 18000 MT per annum, and the same the company commenced market in Europe market and got encouraging responded. During the same year Micro Inks Corporation, U.S.A. (MIC), a wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, was acquired 44 acre land with 2,68,000 sq of construction area of Kankakee, Chicago, U.S.A and created manufacturing and infrastructure facilities and in the same year the company increased installed capacity of Resin from the 1600 MT to 19600 MT.During the year 2001-2002, the company commercially commissioned its 100% Export Oriented Unit, seamless integrated process of manufacturing in

Read More