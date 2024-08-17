iifl-logo-icon 1
Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Share Price

1,196
(87.70%)
Nov 17, 2014|03:30:52 PM

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,196

Prev. Close

637.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

1,196

Day's Low

1,196

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.97

P/E

0.01

EPS

95,019

Divi. Yield

16,322

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 AM
Mar-2010Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.95%

Foreign: 87.95%

Indian: 4.50%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 6.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,759.04

1,781.46

1,738.91

1,659.24

Net Worth

1,783.91

1,806.33

1,763.78

1,684.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

2,525.51

2,432.48

2,151.96

yoy growth (%)

3.82

13.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Profit before tax

270.67

272.82

225.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-70.9

-81.97

-62.23

Working capital

-40.39

205.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.82

13.03

Op profit growth

-3.03

19.45

EBIT growth

-3.03

19.45

Net profit growth

6.12

18.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006Mar-2006

Gross Sales

1,660.76

1,690.11

1,580.75

934.84

1,150.79

Excise Duty

54.66

84.47

80.45

54.88

68.56

Net Sales

1,606.08

1,605.65

1,500.29

879.95

1,082.21

Other Operating Income

7.69

6.9

0

0

0

Other Income

4.26

6.92

3.98

5.11

4.4

View Annually Results

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd

Summary

Micro Inks Limited (MIL) is an India-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Huber group, which is an international group of companies that is focused in the manufacture and sale of printing inks, printing varnishes, damping solution additives and printing auxiliaries. The Company has two segments: inks and intermediates, and other products and services (wire enamels, ketonic resins, polyamide resins and processing income). The Companys products include offset inks, flexo and gravure inks, screen inks, metal decorating inks and coatings, special range and lamination adhesives.The Company was incorporated in November 13, 1991 as Hindustan Inksand Resins Limited and obtained certificate of commencement of business on 13 January 1992. During the 2000-2001, the company commissioned speciality flushed colours / pigments plant of 3000MT per annum and high performance Resins plant of 18000 MT per annum, and the same the company commenced market in Europe market and got encouraging responded. During the same year Micro Inks Corporation, U.S.A. (MIC), a wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, was acquired 44 acre land with 2,68,000 sq of construction area of Kankakee, Chicago, U.S.A and created manufacturing and infrastructure facilities and in the same year the company increased installed capacity of Resin from the 1600 MT to 19600 MT.During the year 2001-2002, the company commercially commissioned its 100% Export Oriented Unit, seamless integrated process of manufacturing in
Read More

