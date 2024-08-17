Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Summary

Micro Inks Limited (MIL) is an India-based company. The Company is a subsidiary of Huber group, which is an international group of companies that is focused in the manufacture and sale of printing inks, printing varnishes, damping solution additives and printing auxiliaries. The Company has two segments: inks and intermediates, and other products and services (wire enamels, ketonic resins, polyamide resins and processing income). The Companys products include offset inks, flexo and gravure inks, screen inks, metal decorating inks and coatings, special range and lamination adhesives.The Company was incorporated in November 13, 1991 as Hindustan Inksand Resins Limited and obtained certificate of commencement of business on 13 January 1992. During the 2000-2001, the company commissioned speciality flushed colours / pigments plant of 3000MT per annum and high performance Resins plant of 18000 MT per annum, and the same the company commenced market in Europe market and got encouraging responded. During the same year Micro Inks Corporation, U.S.A. (MIC), a wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, was acquired 44 acre land with 2,68,000 sq of construction area of Kankakee, Chicago, U.S.A and created manufacturing and infrastructure facilities and in the same year the company increased installed capacity of Resin from the 1600 MT to 19600 MT.During the year 2001-2002, the company commercially commissioned its 100% Export Oriented Unit, seamless integrated process of manufacturing inks at Vapi, which 30000 MT per annum Flushed Colours / Pigments and 100000 MT per annum of inks manufacturing facility. During the same year, the company also commissioned its 25000 MT per annum capacity of Resins Plant (expansion) at Vapi-11 unit. Also, the company increased installed capacities of Printing Inks from 77450 MT to 180000 MT, Resins from 19600 MT to 45000 MT and Pigments / Flush Colours from 9300 MT to 40000 MT. During the year 2003-2004, the company name was changed to Micro Inks Limited with effect from 03 March 2004 and in the same year, the company increased installed capacities of Printing Inks from 180000 MT to 182280 MT, Wire Enamels from 3000 MT to 3450MT. During the same year the company opened in new branch office in Italy with local tie-up on tolling basis for mixing and blending facility and also its entry into Australia, through a proposed JV with local partner with 100000TPA capacity. During the year 2004-2005, the company launched Micro Inks ATM (any time micro), each Micro Inks ATM, backed with automated latest ink matching software and coast effective dispensing system and in the same year the company introduced new graded of Pigments excellent color and displaying fine resolution of an image even at a higher printing speed. During the same year the company Silvassa 2 Plant started, full-fledged operations in manufacture of liquid inks and sheet fed inks with the latest Toner based technology with computerized PLC based control systems. During the year 2005-2006 the company introduced PVC and Phthalate free plastisol inks and screen inks for textile. During the same year, the company launched two product in domestic market namely, Ecological friendly liquid packaging ink system with excellent bond strength for food packing and Solvent free lamination adhesive. During the same year the company increased installed capacity of Pigments / Flush colours from 41,500 MT to 46,500 MTS. During the year 2006-2007, the company increased installed capacity of Resins and Varnishes from 52,600MTS to 55,600MTS and in the same year the company introduced new technology named as NKREDDIBLE. During the year the company acquired Hostmann Steninberg (HST) USA.