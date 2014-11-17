Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sep-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
87.95%
70.5%
70.5%
70.5%
70.5%
Indian
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.02%
12.25%
12.37%
11.43%
10.1%
Non-Institutions
6.51%
12.74%
12.62%
13.56%
14.89%
Total Non-Promoter
7.54%
25%
25%
25%
25%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
