Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
1,660.76
1,690.11
1,580.75
934.84
1,150.79
Excise Duty
54.66
84.47
80.45
54.88
68.56
Net Sales
1,606.08
1,605.65
1,500.29
879.95
1,082.21
Other Operating Income
7.69
6.9
0
0
0
Other Income
4.26
6.92
3.98
5.11
4.4
Total Income
1,618.04
1,619.47
1,504.27
885.05
1,086.63
Total Expenditure
1,407.01
1,428.22
1,352.64
879.78
964.78
PBIDT
211.02
191.25
151.63
5.28
121.84
Interest
18.45
77.47
25.51
27.29
26.76
PBDT
192.57
113.77
126.12
-22.02
95.08
Depreciation
58.4
59.31
45.18
29.15
36.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
38.16
21.7
10.21
0.03
7.76
Deferred Tax
-0.87
-1.37
3.59
-6.13
2.75
Reported Profit After Tax
96.75
33.66
66.62
-45.45
46.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
96.75
33.66
66.62
-45.45
46.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-14.84
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
96.75
33.66
66.62
-30.61
46.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.9
13.53
26.79
0
18.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
60
45
60
Equity
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
62,17,986
62,17,986
62,17,986
62,17,986
62,17,986
Public Shareholding (%)
25
25
25
25
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.13
11.91
10.1
0.6
11.25
PBDTM(%)
11.98
7.08
8.4
-2.5
8.78
PATM(%)
6.02
2.09
4.44
-5.16
4.32
