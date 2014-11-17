Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
270.67
272.82
225.43
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-70.9
-81.97
-62.23
Working capital
-40.39
205.7
Other operating items
Operating
159.38
396.55
Capital expenditure
22.61
-2.31
Free cash flow
182
394.23
Equity raised
2,019.87
1,768.34
Investing
0
0
Financing
157.16
234.54
Dividends paid
74.62
14.92
14.92
Net in cash
2,433.65
2,412.03
