Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,196
(87.70%)
Nov 17, 2014|03:30:52 PM

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Profit before tax

270.67

272.82

225.43

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-70.9

-81.97

-62.23

Working capital

-40.39

205.7

Other operating items

Operating

159.38

396.55

Capital expenditure

22.61

-2.31

Free cash flow

182

394.23

Equity raised

2,019.87

1,768.34

Investing

0

0

Financing

157.16

234.54

Dividends paid

74.62

14.92

14.92

Net in cash

2,433.65

2,412.03

Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd

