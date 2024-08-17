Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
430.61
431.34
375.42
368.72
506.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
84.47
Net Sales
430.61
431.34
375.42
368.72
422.12
Other Operating Income
7.69
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.26
0
0
0
6.92
Total Income
442.56
431.34
375.42
368.72
429.04
Total Expenditure
387.1
370.74
322.72
326.45
379.84
PBIDT
55.46
60.6
52.7
42.27
49.2
Interest
2.09
5.05
-2.32
13.64
18.49
PBDT
53.37
55.55
55.02
28.63
30.71
Depreciation
25.81
11.06
10.8
10.74
25.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.79
12.66
11.68
8.04
6.58
Deferred Tax
-0.88
0
0
0
-1.38
Reported Profit After Tax
22.53
31.83
32.54
9.85
-0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.53
31.83
32.54
9.85
-0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.53
31.83
32.54
9.85
-0.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.05
12.79
13.08
3.96
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.87
14.04
14.03
11.46
11.65
PBDTM(%)
12.39
12.87
14.65
7.76
7.27
PATM(%)
5.23
7.37
8.66
2.67
-0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.