Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Quarterly Results

1,196
(87.70%)
Nov 17, 2014|03:30:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Sept-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

430.61

431.34

375.42

368.72

506.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

84.47

Net Sales

430.61

431.34

375.42

368.72

422.12

Other Operating Income

7.69

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.26

0

0

0

6.92

Total Income

442.56

431.34

375.42

368.72

429.04

Total Expenditure

387.1

370.74

322.72

326.45

379.84

PBIDT

55.46

60.6

52.7

42.27

49.2

Interest

2.09

5.05

-2.32

13.64

18.49

PBDT

53.37

55.55

55.02

28.63

30.71

Depreciation

25.81

11.06

10.8

10.74

25.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.79

12.66

11.68

8.04

6.58

Deferred Tax

-0.88

0

0

0

-1.38

Reported Profit After Tax

22.53

31.83

32.54

9.85

-0.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.53

31.83

32.54

9.85

-0.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.53

31.83

32.54

9.85

-0.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.05

12.79

13.08

3.96

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.87

14.04

14.03

11.46

11.65

PBDTM(%)

12.39

12.87

14.65

7.76

7.27

PATM(%)

5.23

7.37

8.66

2.67

-0.16

