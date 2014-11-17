Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,759.04
1,781.46
1,738.91
1,659.24
Net Worth
1,783.91
1,806.33
1,763.78
1,684.11
Minority Interest
Debt
61
240.23
260
66.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.27
26.1
24.94
23.77
Total Liabilities
1,870.18
2,072.66
2,048.72
1,774.68
Fixed Assets
422.71
417.79
437.43
435.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
151.89
151.89
151.89
165.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,278.03
1,489.73
1,448.4
1,134.19
Inventories
430.33
433.68
510.32
400.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,124.69
1,332.49
1,277.23
864.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
259.78
269.58
254.1
274.62
Sundry Creditors
-415.6
-419.53
-513.01
-323.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-121.17
-126.49
-80.24
-81.81
Cash
17.54
13.26
11
38.95
Total Assets
1,870.17
2,072.67
2,048.72
1,774.69
