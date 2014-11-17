iifl-logo-icon 1
Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,196
(87.70%)
Nov 17, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

2,525.51

2,432.48

2,151.96

yoy growth (%)

3.82

13.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Other costs

-2,237.28

-2,135.22

-1,903.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.58

87.77

88.43

Operating profit

288.23

297.25

248.83

OPM

11.41

12.22

11.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

-17.55

-24.42

-23.4

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

270.67

272.82

225.43

Taxes

-70.9

-81.97

-62.23

Tax rate

-26.19

-30.04

-27.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

199.77

190.85

163.19

Exceptional items

-41.22

-41.45

-37.17

Net profit

158.54

149.39

126.02

yoy growth (%)

6.12

18.54

NPM

6.27

6.14

5.85

