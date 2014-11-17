Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Revenue
2,525.51
2,432.48
2,151.96
yoy growth (%)
3.82
13.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Other costs
-2,237.28
-2,135.22
-1,903.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.58
87.77
88.43
Operating profit
288.23
297.25
248.83
OPM
11.41
12.22
11.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
-17.55
-24.42
-23.4
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
270.67
272.82
225.43
Taxes
-70.9
-81.97
-62.23
Tax rate
-26.19
-30.04
-27.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
199.77
190.85
163.19
Exceptional items
-41.22
-41.45
-37.17
Net profit
158.54
149.39
126.02
yoy growth (%)
6.12
18.54
NPM
6.27
6.14
5.85
