Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd Share Price directors Report
MICRO INKS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 21st Annual Report of the
Company and Audited Accounts for the accounting year ended on December 31,
2011.
Financial Highlights: (Rs. in million)
31/12/2011 31/12/2010
Sales/Income from Operations
Domestic (Net of Excise Duty) 9,079.60 7,900.24
Exports 11,896.03 9,294.68
Other Operating Income 99.88 102.03
PBDIT 2,979.97 2,443.37
Provision for Taxation 653.00 600.00
Deferred Tax Credit (14.23) (15.72)
PAT 1,368.39 1,418.40
Balance Brought Forward 2,760.13 2,015.17
Profit Available for Appropriation 4,128.52 3,433.57
Appropriations
Proposed Equity Dividend 149.23 149.23
Tax on Proposed Equity Dividend 24.79 24.21
Transfer to General Reserve 150.00 500.00
Surplus Carried to Balance Sheet 3,804.50 2,760.13
Dividend:
The Board of Directors has recommended dividend of Rs.6/- per share (@ 60%)
on 24,872,061 (Previous year, Rs. 6/- per share (@ 60%) on 24,871,941)
Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, aggregating to Rs. 174.02
million including Dividend Tax of Rs.24.79 million.
The dividend for the accounting year ended December 31, 2011 will not be
taxable in the hands of the Members.
Performance Review:
In the year 2011, the Company achieved a milestone turnover of Rs. 21,965
million and Consolidated turnover of Rs. 25,958 million.
Consolidated Net Sales grew by 28% and stood at Rs. 25,069 million led by
15% growth in domestic market, 2% (in dollar terms) growth in US market,
18% growth in Rest of the World market (excluding USA, AUS, NZ, hubergroup
and India), 30% growth in revenue from hubergroup worldwide.
Domestic Sales:
The Domestic Net Sales and Other Operating Income grew by 15% at Rs. 9,179
million. Your Company continues to maintain its leadership position in the
Indian Printing Inks market due to superior products and advantage of
hubergroup superior technology.
Exports:
Consolidated International Sales stood at Rs. 15,890 million contributing
63% of total Net Sales and Other Operating Income.
The sales of subsidiaries: US subsidiary stood at US$ 84 million, Australia
stood at AU$ 43 million and New Zealand stood at NZ$ 15 million for the
year compared to sales of US$ 82 million, AUS 33 Million and NZ$ 15 Million
in the previous year, respectively.
Companys sales to Rest of the World stood at Rs. 1,395 million for the
year compared to Rs. 1,177 million in the previous year.
Profitability:
During the year, the Companys consolidated EBIDTA stood at Rs. 3,192
million compared to Rs. 2,576 million for the previous year. The EBIDTA
was higher due to improvements in manufacturing process and better price
realisations. The Net Profits at consolidated level was lower by Rs.64
million and stood at Rs. 1,267 million compared to Net Profit of Rs.1,331
million for the previous year due to loss of US Subsidiary.
Finance:
During the year, the consolidated interest was higher by Rs. 535 Million
and stood at Rs. 612 million compared to Rs. 77 million for the previous
year, mainly due to exchange loss of Rs. 483 million on revaluation on
foreign currency loans in current year.
Overall consolidated debt increased by 724 Million and stood at Rs.
3,816 Million as on December 31, 2011. Sales to capita! employed at 2.0
times as compared to 1.9 times in previous year and Sales to Net Working
Capital remained constant at 3.35 times.
Outlook:
Indian Economy has performed relatively well on the backdrop of weak global
economic environment. On a continuing trend, the growth rate of the company
has been positive in the current year as well.
However, the global economy continues to be on a weak trend, especially
with Europe and North America performing flat to negative growth rate and
the Middle East with political upheavals, the industry may face a flat
growth rate in these regions. The improvements are likely to be expected by
end of the year with no significant upturn. The silver lining is in Asian
and Australian markets, which shows a favorable growth rate. The Company
while supporting the markets in Europe and NAFTA is focusing on the Asian
and Australian markets to maintain its growth path.
Consolidation of Accounts:
The audited Consolidated Accounts and Cash Flow Statements, comprising of
the Company and its all Subsidiary Companies appear in this Annual Report
together with the Auditors Report on the Consolidated Accounts. The
Consolidated Accounts have been prepared in accordance with Accounting
Standard 21 prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
The Government of India, Ministry of Company Affairs, New Delhi, vide its
circular No.2/2011 dated February 8, 2011 has granted a general exemption
under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 1956, in relation to the subsidiary
to all the Companies, which fulfills the conditions specified in the
circular. Accordingly, Company has obtained consent of Board of Directors
of the Company and furnished the requisite information relating to all
subsidiaries of the Company in the Annual Report for the year ended
December 31, 2011. However if any Member of the Company so desires, the
Company will make available copies of full accounts of the Subsidiaries of
the Company.
The information / statement pursuant to aforesaid circular and Section 212
of the Companies Act, 1956, is annexed to this Annual Report.
Corporate Social Responsibility:
Your Company continued to contribute to society through donations and
community development initiatives. Insurance:
The Company has taken adequate insurance to cover risk to its assets,
profits and standing charges as well as employees. It has also taken cover
against liability to public under Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991. The
above covers have been taken based on internal risk study.
Directors Responsibility:
Pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Directors
confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief:
1. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed;
2. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied
consistently and have made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at December 31. 2011 and for the profit and loss account for the
year ended on that date;
3. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safe guarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities and
4. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
Energy, Technology and Foreign Exchange:
As required under Section 217(1 )(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with
the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988, the information relating to conservation of energy,
technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is annexed.
Employees:
The Company acknowledges the commitment and contribution of all its
employees to the Companys growth. Our industrial relations continued to be
excellent.
Information as per amended Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, forms part of
this Report. However, as per the provisions of Section 219(1) (b) (iv) of
the Companies Act, 1956, the Report and the Accounts are being sent to all
the shareholders, excluding the statement of particulars under Section
217(2A). Any shareholder, interested in obtaining a copy of this statement,
may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company.
Directors:
in accordance with the Companies Act, 1956, and the Articles of Association
of the Company, Mr. Anjum Bilakhia, Mr. M. L. Bhakta and Prof. Pradip
Khandwalla retire by rotation and are eligible for re-appointment. These
appointments form part of the Notice of the 21st Annual General Meeting and
the Resolutions are recommended for your approval.
Auditors:
Messrs Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, the Auditors of the
Company will retire at the conclusion of the 21s Annual General Meeting
and offer themselves for re-appointment. A letter from them confirming
that, if they are re-appointed as the Auditors of the Company, such
appointment will be in accordance with the provisions of Section 224 (1B)
of the Companies Act, 1956 and they are not disqualified in terms of
Section 226 of the Companies Act, 1956, from being appointed as the
Statutory Auditors of the Company, has been received.
Acknowledgment:
The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to express its sincere
appreciation for the continued support and confidence received from the
Companys customers, distributors, suppliers, bankers, shareholders and
other business associates.
Your Directors places on record their deep appreciation of the dedicated
efforts and contribution of the employees at all levels and look forward to
their continued support in the future as well.
For and on Behalf of the Board
Place: Vapi Anjum Bilakhia
Date : February 25, 2012 Chairman
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
Statement pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988, forming part of the Directors Report
Conservation of Energy
The Companys operations do not involve substantial consumption of energy
in comparison to the cost of production. Wherever possible, energy
conservation measures have been implemented. Total energy consumption is as
per Form-A and forms part of the report.
FORM - A
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY FOR THE ACCOUNTING PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2011
(A) Power and Fuel Consumption
Particulars Units 2011 2010
1. Electricity
Purchased from
Electricity Boards
1. KWH Units (Million) 34.72 27.08
Total Amounts Rs. (Million) 189.24 131.18
Average Rate Rs./Unit 5.45 4.84
2. Natural Gas SCM. (Million) 24.00 27.62
Total Amount Rs. (Million) 529.91 466.83
Average rate Rs./(Unit) 22.08 16.90
3. High Speed Diesel Ltrs. (Million) 0.49 0.49
Total Amount Rs. (Million) 18.86 18.07
Average rate Rs./(Unit) 38.46 36.54
4. Furnace Oil Kgs. (Million) 1.17 1.27
Total Amount Rs. (Million) 38.52 30.52
Average Rate Rs./(Unit) 32.81 24.10
5. Solid Biomass Briquettes Kgs. (Million) 0.97 1.11
Total Amount Rs. (Million) 4.24 4.52
Average Rate Rs./(Unit) 4.38 4.08
6. Light Diesel Oil Kgs. (Million) - 0.003
Total Amount Rs. (Million) - 0.09
Average Rate Rs./(Unit) - 29.62
(B) Consumption per Unit of Production:
Electricity } Since the Company manufactures different types of
Natural Gas } products, it is not practicable to give consumption
HSD } per unit of production.
Furnace oil }
FORM - B
A. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
1. SPECIFIC AREAS IN WHICH R&D EFFORTS HAVE BEEN PUT IN BY THE COMPANY
For development of:
* Specialty esters for low migration inks
* Specialty UV oligomer for low migration
* Special PU resin for liquid inks to solve the problem of spinning
* Specialty phenolic resins
* Additional pigments and pigment concentrates for offset inks
* Hard dry offset ink for difficult substrates
* Oil based overprint varnishes
* Systematic product basket for UV OPV
* Systematic product basket for UV inks for paper, plastic and Newsprint
including the pigment concentrates for these applications
* Mineral oil free CS inks
* Product basket for fountain solutions
2. BENEFITS DERIVED AS A RESULT OF R & D
Many of the above developments will enhance the competitiveness of the
company and will improve the quality of existing products. New range of
products will enhance the quality of UV & other inks, which will further
help in increasing the present market share.
3. FUTURE PLAN OF ACTION
The Companys R&D is working continuously for the development of new
products, processes and improved formulations to give high quality
performance inks for different applications to customers worldwide. With
the technology support from hubergroup, the Company is continuously
developing new products and process to offer superior quality inks.
4. EXPENDITURE ON R&D
The Company has set up a most modern R&D Center. It has also imported
various sophisticated equipment for R&D and Quality Control System. During
the year, the Company has incurred, on R&D Facilities:
(a) Capital expenditure of Rs. 2.20 Million,
(b) Recurring expenditure of Rs. 55.64 Million.
(c) Total Expenditure Rs. 57.84 Million and
(d) Total R&D expenditure as a percentage to total turnover was 0.27%.
B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTION AND INNOVATION
1. THE EFFORTS MADE TOWARDS TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTION AND INNOVATION
The Company has successfully developed the technology and products listed
in A1 above and the technology have been successfully implemented.
2. BENEFITS DERIVED AS A RESULT OF ABOVE EFFORTS
As a result of the aforesaid efforts the Company has been able to expand
its business reach apart form becoming more competitive and will be in a
position to offer significantly superior products to its customers. Some of
the inks will provide import substitute, which will be an added advantage
to the country also.
3. IN CASE OF IMPORTED TECHNOLOGY (IMPORTED DURING THE LAST FIVE YEARS.
RECKONED FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR) THE FOLLOWING
INFORMATION MAY BE FURNISHED
Technology imported HIT Technology
Year of Import 2007
Has technology been fully absorbed? Yes
If not fully absorbed, areas where this
has not taken place, reasons thereof and
future plan of actions N.A.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
1. ACTIVITIES RELATING TO EXPORTS, INITIATIVES TAKEN TO INCREASE EXPORTS,
DEVELOPMENT OF NEW EXPORT MARKETS FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND EXPORT
PLANS
As mentioned in the Directors Report.
2.(1) Total Foreign Exchange Earned Rs.10,930.64 Million (FOB)
(2) Total Foreign Exchange Used Rs.6,796.20 Million
For and on Behalf of the Board
Place: Vapi Anjum Bilakhia
Date : February 25, 2012 Chairman