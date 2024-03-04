iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IM+ Capitals Ltd EGM

72.6
(-0.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

IM+ Capitals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Feb 20244 Mar 2024
EGM:04.03.2024 Dear Sir/Maam, Please find the enclosed Proceedings of EGM held on 04.03.2024. Thanks (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024) Dear Sir, Please find the enclosed Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report. Thanks (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2024) 1. Allotment of Convertible Warrants Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 04th March, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited (BSE) vide letter no. LOD/PREF/KS/FIP/115/2024-25 dated 18th April, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has made following allotment, in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and applicable rules. Allotment of 17,30,000 (Seventeen Lakhs and Thirty Thousand Only) Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of Rs. 572/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Seventy-Two Only) each (including premium of Rs. 562/-) to the following allottees on preferential basis upon receipt of 25% of issue price from each allottee: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

IM+ Capitals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IM+ Capitals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.