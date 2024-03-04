|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Feb 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|EGM:04.03.2024 Dear Sir/Maam, Please find the enclosed Proceedings of EGM held on 04.03.2024. Thanks (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024) Dear Sir, Please find the enclosed Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report. Thanks (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2024) 1. Allotment of Convertible Warrants Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 04th March, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from BSE Limited (BSE) vide letter no. LOD/PREF/KS/FIP/115/2024-25 dated 18th April, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has made following allotment, in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and applicable rules. Allotment of 17,30,000 (Seventeen Lakhs and Thirty Thousand Only) Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of Rs. 572/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Seventy-Two Only) each (including premium of Rs. 562/-) to the following allottees on preferential basis upon receipt of 25% of issue price from each allottee: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
