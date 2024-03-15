iifl-logo-icon 1
India Home Loans Ltd EGM

India Home Loans CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Feb 202415 Mar 2024
EGM 15/03/2024 We wish to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 15th March 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means in compliance with the MCA and SEBI Circulars, to transact the business as set forth in the notice of EGM. Request you to kindly take the attached intimation on record. We wish to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on March 15, 2024 at 12.30 p.m., through video conferencing (VC)/other audio visual means (OAVM) to conduct the business mentioned in the notice dated February 14, 2024 convening the EGM. Please find enclosed the proceedings of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) We wish to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard, we hereby submit: i. Details of the Voting results of the EGM pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on special resolutions set out in the EGM notice; and ii. Report of the Scrutinizer dated March 15, 2024, in compliance with the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. We request you to take the above information on record. We wish to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on Friday, March 15, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard, please find attached the voting results for your record and dissemination. We wish to inform that the EGM of the Company was held on Friday, March 15, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard, please find attached the Scrutinizers report for your record and dissemination. We wish to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on March 15, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In this regard, we hereby submit voting results of the EGM. We request you to kindly take the same on record We wish to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on March 15, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility. In the regard, we hereby submit the Scrutinizers report. You are requested to kindly take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

India Home Loans: Related News

No Record Found

