|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Jan 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd February 2024 to 28th February 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of EGM to be held on 28th February 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Newspaper Advertisement with respect to Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and E-voting Information-Post Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulation 2015, we enclose the summary of proceedings Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.