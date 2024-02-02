Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd February 2024 to 28th February 2024 (Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of EGM to be held on 28th February 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Newspaper Advertisement with respect to Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and E-voting Information-Post Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) regulation 2015, we enclose the summary of proceedings Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024)