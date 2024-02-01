|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Jan 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024 for recommendation of Employee Stock Option Scheme and alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the company. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2024) Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
