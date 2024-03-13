iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Mar 20244 Apr 2024
1. The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 04th April by Video Conference Mode 2. The Valuation Report prepared by the Registered Valuer Mr. Mohanan TS (IBBI Registration No: IBBI/RV/06/2020/12990) for the Computation of price for the Preferential Issue of shares. 3. Approve the list of allottees along with number of shares to be issued under preferential allotment. 4. The proposal to take loan for an amount upto Rs. 4 crores from JMJ finance limited Subject to the Approval of Registrar of Companies (ROC) 5. The Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders relationship Committee 6. Authorization to Mr. Joju Madathumpady Johny to create charge on the assets of the Company Subject to the Approval of Registrar of Companies (ROC) Submission of Notice of EGM to be held on 04th of April 2024 to approve the preferential issue of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.03.2024) Submission of Proceedings / Outcome of EGM held on 04th of April 2024 at 11.30 AM Submission of Scrutinizer Report ( Voting results ) for the EGM held on 04th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.04.2024)

