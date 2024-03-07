|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Feb 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|To Rectify the Non-compliance of Regulation 170(1) of SEBI (ICDR), Regulation 2015 and again to consider and approve issue of securities through Preferential Issue, to approve Private Placement Offer Letter and to identify the group of persons to whom Preferential Issue shall be made. Notice of Shareholders meeting propose to be held on 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Proceeding of EOGM dated 29th March 2023 Scrutinizer Report of EOGM dated 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024) Revised Proceeding of EOGM dated 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.04.2024)
