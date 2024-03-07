iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kapil Cotex Ltd EGM

260
(1.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kapil Cotex CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Feb 202429 Mar 2024
To Rectify the Non-compliance of Regulation 170(1) of SEBI (ICDR), Regulation 2015 and again to consider and approve issue of securities through Preferential Issue, to approve Private Placement Offer Letter and to identify the group of persons to whom Preferential Issue shall be made. Notice of Shareholders meeting propose to be held on 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Proceeding of EOGM dated 29th March 2023 Scrutinizer Report of EOGM dated 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024) Revised Proceeding of EOGM dated 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.04.2024)

Kapil Cotex: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kapil Cotex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.