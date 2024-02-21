iifl-logo-icon 1
Kay Power &Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Feb 202418 Mar 2024
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 19, 2024 Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company schedule on Monday, 18th March 2024 at 3.00 pm at the registered office of the company at Gat No. 454/457, Village Borgaon Tal./Dist Satara 415519, Maharashtra (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44 of the LODR, the Company has provided electronic voting (Remote e-voting) facility to the members through the electronic voting platform of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Members holding shares either in physical or demat mode as on the cut-off date,i.e., March 11th ,2024, may cast their votes electronically on the businesses set out in the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The e-voting shall commence from 9.00 a.m. on March 15th 2024 and shall end at 5.00 p.m. on March 17th 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024) EGM 18/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.02.2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are submitting paper cutting of advertisement published on 08th March 2024 in daily Gramoddhar Marathi newspaper (Regional Language) which is circulating in Satara, where the registered office of the company is situated regarding the Corrigendum to the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) Outcome/Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18th March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the re-appointment of Mr. Arvind Vinayak Kulkarni (DIN: 06378344) as non-Executive Independent Director of the company for a second term of five year from 28.05.2023 to 27.05.2028 has been approved in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18th March 2024 Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18th March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) Clarification for delayed submission of proceedings of general meeting held on 18th March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Kay Power &Paper: Related News

No Record Found

