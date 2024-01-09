|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Dec 2023
|9 Jan 2024
|EGM to be held on 09.01.2024 Book closure for EGM to be held on 09.01.2024 Fixing of record date for EGM to be held on 09.01.2024 Krishna Filament Industries Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Outcome of EGM held on 09.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2024) Voting results and Scrutinizers report for EGM held on 09.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024)
