L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.
During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.
The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.
With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.
